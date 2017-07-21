Singapore stocks bounce back slightly

SINGAPORE - The Republic's stocks were back up on Friday (July 21), recouping some of the loss from Thursday's slide.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 20.99 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close at 3,314.12 points - after a 31.94-point drop the day before.

Its boost came amid positive earnings results from companies - such as Keppel Corporation, which finished up by five cents or 0.77 per cent at S$6.58 and CapitaMall Trust, up by three cents or 1.5 per cent at S$2.03 - as well as in the wake of the European Central Bank's euro-boosting meeting.

The STI's performance came in contrast to the index declines seen around the rest of the region, with Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai markets all down.