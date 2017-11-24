Singapore shares slip at Friday's open; STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE - Local stocks opened slightly lower on Friday (Nov 24), with the Straits Times Index easing 0.2 per cent or 6.85 points to 3,423.17 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 44 to 39, after 30.7 million shares worth S$28.6 million changed hands.

Among the active stocks as at 9.02am was MindChamps PreSchool, which traded at S$0.85 on its listing debut, two cents about its initial public offering price of S$0.83.

The operator and franchiser of premium preschool centres in Singapore said on Thursday that its initial public offer was 21.4 times subscribed. Singapore Press Holdings, the parent of the Business Times, is a shareholder of MindChamps.