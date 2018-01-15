Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.32% to 3,531.80

SINGAPORE - Local stocks opened stronger on Monday (Jan 15), with the Straits Times Index heading up 0.32 per cent or 11.24 points to 3,531.80 as at 9.01am ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr Day market holiday in the United States.

Gainers outnumbered losers 91 to 39, or about seven stocks up for every three down, after 158.0 million shares worth S$66.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Capital World increased 3.3 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.093 with 5.9 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, up 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.61; and OCBC Bank, up 0.7 per cent or S$0.09 to S$13.08.