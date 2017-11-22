Singapore shares rally at Wednesday's open; STI up 1.09%

SINGAPORE - Local stocks jumped higher on Wednesday (Nov 22), with the Straits Times Index advancing 1.09 per cent or 36.79 points to 3,423.38 as at 9.01am, amid an Asia markets rally after shares on Wall Street rocked to fresh all-time highs on outlook for profits and tax reform.

Gainers outnumbered losers 95 to 35, or about three stocks up for every one down, after 64.6 million shares worth S$66.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, RE&S Holdings rose 61.4 per cent or S$0.135 above its initial public offering price to S$0.355 with 4.2 million shares traded as it made its listing debut. The Place Holdings gained 17.5 per cent or S$0.007 to S$0.047 with 3.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.9 per cent or S$0.23 to S$24.62; and OCBC Bank, up 1.2 per cent or S$0.14 to S$12.06.