SINGAPORE - Local share prices opened higher on Friday (Nov 3) with the Straits Times Index up 1.75 points to 3,382.25 as at 9am, as the market reacted positively to the appointment of centrist Jerome Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve, as well as plans for US tax cuts.

Volume was 56.1 million shares worth S$56.8 million.Gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 40.