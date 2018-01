SINGAPORE - Local shares retreated slightly in early trading on Tuesday (Jan 16), with the benchmark Straits Times Index easing 0.07 per cent or 2.51 points, to 3,533.90.

By 9.05am, some 75.5 million shares worth S$51 million had changed hands; however, gainers outnumbered losers 92 to 50.

Top gainers included Haw Par, Jardine Strategic Holdings and Keppel Corp, while counters which lost ground in early trading included UOB, DBS and Singapore Airlines.