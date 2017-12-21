Singapore shares open lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened lower on Thursday (Dec 21), with the Straits Times Index dropping 6.03 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,388.84 as at 9.03am.

This comes as US equities dipped overnight, with the US Congress approving a bill that would cut corporate taxes, sending the long-awaited measure to US President Donald Trump's desk.

On the Singapore bourse, about 63.8 million shares worth S$75.9 million changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 60 to 48.

The most actively traded counters were Allied Tech, which rose 8.8 per cent to S$0.074 with 31.1 million shares changing hands; and Rowsley, which lost 1.5 per cent to S$0.13 with 2.89 million shares traded.

Other actives included Jardine Matheson Holdings, which was up 0.33 per cent to US$61.20; and DBS Group, which was up 0.12 per cent to S$24.61.