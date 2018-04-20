Singapore shares open lower on Friday; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened 0.5 per cent lower on Friday (April 20), with the Straits Times Index dropping 19.57 points to 3,579.16 as at 9.05 am.

About 75.3 million shares worth S$172.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.29 per share.

The most actively traded counter is trading debutante SLB Development, which was flat at S$0.25 with 17.99 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Asian Healthcare Specialists, also making its trading debut flat at S$0.335 a share and LifeBrandz, with 4.66 million shares traded at S$0.013 apiece.

Losers outnumbered gainers 96 to 49.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks retreated on Thursday following mixed corporate earnings reports as a jump in Treasury bond yields revived worries about higher interest rates.

Tokyo stocks also opened lower on Friday morning following the dip on Wall Street.