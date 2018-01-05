Singapore shares open lower on Friday

The Singapore Exchange centre at Shenton Way.
The Singapore Exchange centre at Shenton Way. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
50 min ago
rachmui@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE – Singapore stocks opened lower on Friday (Jan 5), with the Straits Times Index retreating 1.82 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,499.34 as at 9.02am.

This was despite Wall Street closing at a record high overnight, with the Dow ending above 25,000 for the first time. The rally came amid optimism over the health of the US economy as US private-sector hiring data exceeded expectations last month.

On the Singapore bourse, about 48.5 million shares worth S$61.9 million in total changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 79 to 46.

The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which rose 0.1 Singapore cent to 13.2 Singapore cents, with 6.2 million shares changing hands.

Other active stocks included UOB which was down 0.59 per cent, or 16 Singapore cents to S$26.86; and Hongkong Land Holdings which was up 0.56 per cent, or four Singapore cents to S$7.14.

Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals