Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened 0.1 per cent higher on Wednesday (April 4), with the Straits Times Index up 3.91 points to 3,416.06 at 9.02am.

About 46 million shares worth S$86 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 86 to 37.

The most actively traded stock was Magnus Energy, which traded at S$0.001 with 126.5 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included LionGold Corp and Genting Singapore.

On Wall Street, the Dow jumped 1.6 per cent to 24,032.53, the S&P 500 advanced 1.3 per cent to 2,614.44, while the tech-rich Nasdaq close one per cent to 6,941.28.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index was little changed as at 9.15am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index lost 0.2 per cent.