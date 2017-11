SINGAPORE - Local shares opened higher on Wednesday (Nov 1) following overnight gains on Wall Street.

US stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a fresh record, following strong US data and ahead of the release of a US tax cut proposal in Congress.

At 9.01am, the benchmark Straits Times Index was up 1.74 points at 3,375.82. Some 80 million share worth S$125.7 million were traded. Gainers outpaced losers 89 to 34.