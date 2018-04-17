Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Tuesday (April 17), with the Straits Times Index moving up 9.47 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,506.66 as at 9.02am.

This came after US stocks ended higher overnight on confidence over first-quarter earnings and concerns about Syria eased.

On the Singapore bourse, about 63 million shares worth S$98.6 million in total changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 98 to 33.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Ezion, which rose 27 per cent, or 5.3 Singapore cents to 25 Singapore cents with 30 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included OCBC Bank which was up by 0.7 per cent, or nine Singapore cents to S$13.19; and Singtel which rose 0.6 per cent, or two Singapore cents to S$3.38.