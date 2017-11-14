Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - Shares in Singapore opened higher with the key Straits Times Index rising 3.3 points to 3,422.46 as at 9am.

Some 237 million shares worth S$114 million were traded with 66 counters up and 66 down.

Some inspiration may come from Wall Street's showing overnight. US stocks edged higher on Monday night, snapping a two-day losing streak. The gains were led chiefly by high dividend-paying sectors such as consumer staples and utilities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1 per cent.