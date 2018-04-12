Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.2%

The Singapore Exchange logo outside its building along Shenton Way.
The Singapore Exchange logo outside its building along Shenton Way.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
29 min ago
navinsre@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday (April 12), with the Straits Times Index up 7.83 points to 3,487.59 as at 9.04am.

Stocks in Asia were mixed in early trading on Thursday as tensions continued to rise in the Middle East and investors continued to monitor the Federal Reserve's outlook on monetary-policy.

On the Singapore Exchange, about 64 million shares worth S$124 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 75 to 54.

The most actively traded stock was Rowsley, which rose S$0.003 to S$0.127 with 172.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included KrisEnergy and AusGroup.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished down 0.9 per cent at 24,189.45. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 per cent to 2,642.19, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.4 per cent to 7,069.03.

In regional markets, Japan's Topix index fell 0.2 per cent as of 9.43am in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed and South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.4 per cent.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Save better and smarter online