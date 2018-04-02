Singapore shares open higher on Monday, STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Monday (April 2), with the Straits Times Index moving up 9.71 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,437.68 as at 9.02am.

About 70.1 million shares worth S$90.9 million changed hands.

Gainers outnumbered losers 87 to 36.

The most actively traded counters by volume were QT Vascular, which rose 6.7 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent to 1.6 Singapore cents with seven million shares traded; and Golden Agri-Resources which was flat at 35 Singapore cents with 6.7 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Singtel which was up by 1.2 per cent to S$3.41; and Genting Singapore which was up by 0.9 per cent to S$1.09.