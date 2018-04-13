Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened 0.6 per cent higher on Friday (April 13), with the Straits Times Index up 19.09 points to 3,487.7 at 9.02am as global stocks recovered after signs that trade tensions had eased.

About 45 million shares worth S$119 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 92 to 32.

The most actively traded stock was Rowsley, which fell S$0.004 to S$0.123 with 80.6 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and KrisEnergy.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished up 1.2 per cent at 24,483.05. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent to 2,663.99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq advanced one per cent to 7,140.25 In regional markets, Japan's Topix index climbed 0.6 per cent as of 9.03am in Tokyo and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2 per cent.