Singapore shares open higher on Friday

Dec 22, 2017, 9:20 am SGT
SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened higher on Friday (Dec 22), with the Straits Times Index rising 10.05 points, or 0.3 per cent to 3,392.58 as at 9.02am.

This comes as Wall Street resumed its upward climb overnight, and investors continue to be in high spirits a day after lawmakers passed a bill to slash corporate tax rates from 35 per cent to 21 per cent. Sentiments were also boosted with the US registering a solid third quarter growth of 3.2 per cent.

On the Singapore bourse, about 45 million shares worth S$50.8 million changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 59 to 32.

The most actively traded counter was Sincap Group, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.017 with 5.9 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks include Thai Beverage, down 1.6 per cent to S$0.92 with 1.48 million shares traded; and DBS Group which was up 0.65 per cent to S$24.71 with 181,000 shares traded.

