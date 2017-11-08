Singapore shares open flat on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Local stocks opened flat on Wednesday (Nov 8), with the Straits Times Index creeping up 0.44 point to 3,413.54 as at 9.03am.

About 100.4 million shares worth S$124.4 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was QT Vascular, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.018 with 9.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Spackman and Rowsley.

Gainers outnumbered losers 81 to 60.

Elsewhere, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was the single bright spot on Tuesday, edging into positive territory and finishing up less than a tenth of a per cent at 23,557.23, according to AFP reporting.

The broader S&P 500 was essentially flat, closing less than a tenth of a point lower at 2,590.64, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw heavier losses, falling 0.3 per cent to end at 6,767.78, retracing Monday's gains.

Tokyo stocks opened lower, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index falling 0.53 per cent, or 121.74 points, to 22,815.86 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.30 per cent, or 5.40 points, at 1,807.89.