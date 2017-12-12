Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened flat on Tuesday (Dec 12) , with the Straits Times Index advancing 0.12 point to 3,460.57 as at 9.03 am.

About 51.2 million shares worth S$78.1 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.53 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Infinio, which was flat at S$0.002 with 4.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included ComfortDelGro and Accrelist.

Gainers outnumbered losers 83 to 41, or about two up for every one down.

In US stocks overnight, the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records on Monday led by technology shares, including Apple, which rose following its acquisition of song recognition app Shazam.

US stocks were in positive territory for almost the entire session, brushing aside concerns over an explosion early in the day near Times Square that injured three people and halted activity in key New York transportation hubs for several hours, reported AFP.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent to close at 24,386.03, advancing from Friday's record. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent to 2,659.99, also a second straight record finish, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index won 0.5 per cent to end at 6,875.08.

Tokyo stocks opened flat on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of major central bank policy decisions this week.