Singapore shares open flat on Monday; DBS falls

SINGAPORE - Local shares opened flat on Monday (Nov 6), with the Straits Times Index dropping 0.85 points to 3,381.46 as at 9.04 am.

About 71.9 million shares worth S$97.6 million in total changed hands.

DBS Bank, which announced a 25 per cent drop in Q3 earnings, traded at S$22.88, down 0.39 per cent. In an indication of the extent of weakness in the oil and gas segment, specific allowances for credit and other losses were raised to S$815 million, 87 per cent higher than the S$436 million the bank recorded a year ago.

The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which fell S$0.003 to S$0.132 with 19.8 million shares changing hands. Other actives included DISA and Rex International.

Gainers outpaced losers 83 to 42.