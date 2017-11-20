Singapore shares open flat on Monday

SINGAPORE - Local shares opened unchanged on Monday (Nov 20), with the Straits Times Index up 0.08 point to 3,382.46 as as at 9.04 am.

About 86 million shares worth S$91 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was Compact Metal, which rose S$0.01 to S$0.059 with 110.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Metal Component Engineering and Jiutian Chemical.

Gainers outnumbered losers 82 to 54.

In regional markets, shares started the week on the back foot on Monday, pressured by a retreat on Wall Street amid tax reform uncertainty, while the euro skidded after German coalition talks hit an impasse.

Australian shares were down 0.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock average was 0.1 per cent lower, Reuters reported.