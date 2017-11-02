Singapore shares open flat after Fed keeps rates unchanged

SINGAPORE - SIngapore shares opened flat on Thursday (Nov 2), following overnight gains on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve, as expected, kept interest rates unchanged.

At 9am, the benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.19 per cent or 6.61 points at 3,385.

Some 62.8 million share worth S$66.3 million were traded. Gainers outpaced losers 62 to 57.

The most actively traded stock on early Thursday morning was Artivision Tech, whose shares surged on Wednesday on news of a proposed acquisition of Mobile Credit Payment that may lead to a reverse takeover and entry into the fast-growing fintech business.