Singapore shares open flat after Fed keeps rates unchanged

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) centre in Singapore.
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) centre in Singapore.PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
Nov 2, 2017, 9:27 am SGT
Jacquelyn Cheok

SINGAPORE - SIngapore shares opened flat on Thursday (Nov 2), following overnight gains on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve, as expected, kept interest rates unchanged.

At 9am, the benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.19 per cent or 6.61 points at 3,385.

Some 62.8 million share worth S$66.3 million were traded. Gainers outpaced losers 62 to 57.

The most actively traded stock on early Thursday morning was Artivision Tech, whose shares surged on Wednesday on news of a proposed acquisition of Mobile Credit Payment that may lead to a reverse takeover and entry into the fast-growing fintech business.

Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands