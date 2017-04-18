Singapore shares open 0.98% lower on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Tuesday (April 18), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,138.30 in early trade, down 0.98 per cent, or 30.94 points.
Around 41.5 million shares exchanged hands.
Gainers beat losers 120 to 23.
More Deals on Qoo10
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.