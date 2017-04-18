Singapore shares open 0.98% lower on Tuesday

A logo of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) is pictured outside its premises in the financial district of Singapore, on April 23, 2014.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
6 hours ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Tuesday (April 18), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,138.30 in early trade, down 0.98 per cent, or 30.94 points.

Around 41.5 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 120 to 23.

