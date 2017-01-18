Singapore shares open 0.67% lower on Wednesday

SGX Centre 1 at Shenton Way Road in the Raffles Place District.
SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Wednesday (Jan 18), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 2,992.69 in early trade, down 0.67 per cent, or 20.08 points.

Around 77.8 million shares exchanged hands.

Losers beat gainers 68 to 67.

