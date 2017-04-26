Singapore shares open 0.63% higher on Wednesday

SGX Centre 1 at Shenton Way Road in the Raffles Place District.
SGX Centre 1 at Shenton Way Road in the Raffles Place District.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
24 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday (April 26), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,163.93 in early trade, up 0.63 per cent, or 19.9 points.

Around 108.4 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 101 to 24.

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping