Singapore shares open 0.63% higher on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday (April 26), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,163.93 in early trade, up 0.63 per cent, or 19.9 points.
Around 108.4 million shares exchanged hands.
Gainers beat losers 101 to 24.
