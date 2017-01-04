Singapore shares open 0.63% higher on Wednesday

Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday (Jan 4), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 2,898.97 in early trade, up 0.63 per cent, or 18.21 points.
Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday (Jan 4), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 2,898.97 in early trade, up 0.63 per cent, or 18.21 points.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday (Jan 4), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 2,898.97 in early trade, up 0.63 per cent, or 18.21 points.

Around 32.9 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 48 to 44.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping