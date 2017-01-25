Singapore shares open 0.56% higher on Wednesday

A logo of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) at its premises in the financial district of Singapore.
A logo of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) at its premises in the financial district of Singapore.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
19 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday (Jan 25), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,059.2 in early trade, up 0.56 per cent, or 17.25 points.

Around 68.1 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 77 to 31.

