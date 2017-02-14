Singapore shares open 0.54% lower on Tuesday

Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Tuesday (Feb 14), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,094.75 in early trade, down 0.54 per cent, or 16.88 points.

Around 499.3 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 129 to 87.

Shopping