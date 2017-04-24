Singapore shares open 0.47% higher on Monday

A man walks past the Singapore Exchange (SGX) logo on April 14, 2015.
A man walks past the Singapore Exchange (SGX) logo on April 14, 2015.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Monday (April 24), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,154.59 in early trade, up 0.47 per cent, or 14.76 points.

Around 210.2 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 87 to 29.

