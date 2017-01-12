Singapore shares open 0.46% higher on Thursday

SGX Centre 1 at Shenton Way Road in the Raffles Place District.
Published
26 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Thursday (Jan 12), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,014.69 in early trade, up 0.46 per cent, or 13.75 points.

Around 75.4 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 98 to 34.

