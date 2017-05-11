Singapore shares open 0.36% higher on Thursday

A Singapore Exchange (SGX) sign sits outside its premises in the Central Business District of Singapore.
SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Thursday (May 11), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,261.70 in early trade, up 0.36 per cent, or 11.73 points.

Around 115.5 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 95 to 50.

