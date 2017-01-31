Singapore shares open 0.34% lower on Tuesday

Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way.
Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Tuesday (Jan 31), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,054.35 in early trade, down 0.34 per cent, or 10.5 points.

Around 120.4 million shares exchanged hands.

Losers beat gainers 82 to 52.

