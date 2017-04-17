Singapore shares open 0.33% lower on Monday

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Monday (April 17), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,158.81 in early trade, down 0.33 per cent, or 10.43 points.
Around 72.3 million shares exchanged hands.
Losers beat gainers 90 to 49.
