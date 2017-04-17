Singapore shares open 0.33% lower on Monday

A man checks his phone at the entrance of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) headquarters in Singapore on Jan 19, 2017.
A man checks his phone at the entrance of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) headquarters in Singapore on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
Apr 17, 2017, 9:08 am SGT

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Monday (April 17), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,158.81 in early trade, down 0.33 per cent, or 10.43 points.

Around 72.3 million shares exchanged hands.

Losers beat gainers 90 to 49.

