Singapore shares open 0.3% up on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks opened 0.3 per cent higher on Tuesday (Dec 19), with The Straits Times Index moving up 11.25 points to 3,426.07 as at 9.03 am.

About 102.7 million shares worth S$74.8 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.73 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which rose S$0.004 to S$0.14 with 33.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Asti and AA.

Gainers outnumbered losers 78 to 44, or about seven up for every four down.

The Singapore bourse was largely in line with a surging Wall Street, with US stocks surging to fresh records on Monday as a long-awaited US tax cut plan approached final passage.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day at 6,994,76, up 0.8 per cent, after breaching 7,000 points for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 per cent to end at 24,792.20, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.5 per cent to close the session at 2,690.16, AFP reported.

Tokyo stocks also opened higher on Tuesday.