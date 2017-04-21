Singapore shares open 0.19% lower on Friday

SGX Centre 1 at Shenton Way Road in the Raffles Place District.
Published
17 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Friday (April 21), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,147.84 in early trade, up 0.32 per cent, or 9.96 points.

Around 88.9 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 114 to 34.

