Singapore shares open 0.1% up on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - Local stocks opened 0.1 per cent higher on Tuesday (Dec 5), with the Straits Times Index advancing 3.01 points to 3,441.48 as at 9.02am.

About 39.4 million shares worth S$37.2 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.94 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Vallianz, which was flat at S$0.012 with 3.9 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Sincap and Allied Tech.

Losers outnumbered gainers 60 to 53, or about nine down for every eight up.

