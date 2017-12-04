Singapore shares open 0.1% down on Monday

SINGAPORE - Local stocks opened 0.1 per cent lower on Monday (Dec 4), with the Straits Times Index shedding 3.68 points to 3,445.86 as at 9.03am.

About 47.6 million shares worth S$65.5 million in total changed hands, working out to an average unit price of S$1.38 per share.

The most actively traded counter was ThaiBev, which was flat at S$0.960 with 4.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech and CWX Global.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 58 gainers to 56 losers.

US stocks finished Friday on a tumultuous note, tumbling after a former top aide to President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and then bouncing back as a massive tax cut passed the US Senate.

Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday after three days of gains as cautious investors watched developments in the FBI probe into alleged Russian meddling in the US election. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.01 per cent, or 2.94 points, reported AFP.