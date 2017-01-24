Singapore shares open 0.06% lower on Tuesday

Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way.
SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Tuesday (Jan 24), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,023,71 in early trade, down 0.06 per cent, or 1.77 points.

Around 147.7 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 56 to 41.

