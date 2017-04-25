Singapore shares open 0.06% higher on Tuesday

Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way.
Singapore Exchange Centre at Shenton Way. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
17 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Tuesday (April 25), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,145.77 in early trade, up 0.06 per cent, or 1.74 points.

Around 56.9 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 83 to 53.

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare

Shopping