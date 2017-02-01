Singapore shares open 0.05% lower on Wednesday

PHOTO: REUTERS
SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened lower on Wednesday (Feb 1), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,045.25 in early trade, down 0.05 per cent, or 1.55 points.

Around 49.8 million shares exchanged hands.

Losers beat gainers 48 to 45.

