Singapore shares open 0.05% higher on Friday

SGX Centre 1 at Shenton Way Road in the Raffles Place District.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
33 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Friday (April 28), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,172.91 in early trade, up 0.05% per cent, or 1.55 points.

Around 156.9 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 81 to 39.

