Singapore shares open 0.02% higher on Thursday

Singapore Exchange (SGX) logo and sign.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) logo and sign.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore shares opened higher on Thursday (Jan 19), with the benchmark Straits Times Index at 3,000.71 in early trade, up 0.02 per cent, or 0.49 points.

Around 134.4 million shares exchanged hands.

Gainers beat losers 79 to 78.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection Evolves with Technology
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping