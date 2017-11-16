Singapore shares decline at Thursday's open

SINGAPORE - Local stocks opened lower on Thursday (Nov 16), with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.12 per cent or 3.92 points to 3,364.78 as at 9.04am after stocks in the US and Europe dropped overnight.

Still, gainers beat losers 72 to 61, after 86 million shares worth S$140.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, QT Vascular rose 0.2 Singapore cent, or 11.8 per cent, to 1.9 Singapore cents after making a settlement on a patent infringement claim. Some 15.5 million shares were traded.

Wilmar, which announced its results earlier this week, lost one Singapore cent or 0.3 per cent to S$3.21 with 5.3 million shares traded.

