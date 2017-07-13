Singapore port handles 8.6 per cent more containers in June year-on-year

Containers seen at PSA Singapore Pasir Panjang Terminal on June 8, 2017.
Containers seen at PSA Singapore Pasir Panjang Terminal on June 8, 2017.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Published
10 hours ago
tsjwoo@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Container traffic at the Port of Singapore continued to be buoyant in June, coming in at 2.8 million standard-sized containers, according to preliminary estimates by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) out on Thursday (July 13).

This is 8.6 per cent up on the 2.6 million containers in the same month last year, although 5.6 per cent lower than the nearly 3 million containers in May this year.

The latest number brings total container throughput for the first half of 2017 to 16.1 million containers - a 6.4 per cent jump from the 15.2 million containers in the same period a year earlier.

Total cargo tonnage handled last month rose 3.7 per cent to 50.9 million tonnes, while vessel arrivals hit 12,273, a 7.2 per cent increase over the 11,454 in June 2016.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Within the bunker space, however, sales of marine fuels here dropped 6.1 per cent from a year ago to 3.8 million tonnes.

The June quantities also marked an 8.2 per cent decrease from May's 4.2 million tonnes in sales.

tsjwoo@sph.com.sg

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice