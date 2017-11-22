Singapore online gaming firm Sea posts Q3 US$132.7m loss in first earnings since US IPO

SINGAPORE - Sea Limited, the Singapore-based Internet company once known as Garena, on Wednesday (Nov 22) posted a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of US$132.7 million for its third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 - doubled from a net loss of S$65.6 million a year ago.

Adjusted net loss, which is net loss adjusted to remove share-based compensation expense, would be US$127.1 million, Sea said.

Revenue for the quarter came up to US$94.09 million, nearly 4 per cent higher than the previous year's US$90.5 million. This was mostly boosted by an increase in revenue from Sea's digital financial services segment, which more than doubled from US$5.9 million a year ago to US$12.7 million.

Sea's other segments are digital entertainment and e-commerce, which recorded US$80.5 million and US$3.2 million in revenues respectively.

Loss per share for the period was 0.75 US cent, versus 0.38 cent a year ago.

The company said that it had US$581.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as at Sept 30, which does not reflect proceeds of US$939.9 million, net of underwriting discounts, from its initial public offering and over-allotment exercise in October.

This is Sea's first earnings report since it started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct 20.