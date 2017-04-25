Singapore O&G proposes 1-for-2 share split

SINGAPORE - Singapore O&G, which offers obstetrics and gynaecology services, is proposing a one-for-two share split.

Upon completion of the proposed share split, the company will have an issued and paid-up share capital of S$29.6 million, comprising an enlarged 476.8 million shares, it said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday (April 25).

The additional shares will not be entitled to any dividends, rights, allotments or other distributions.

On the rationale for the share split, the company said it will reduce the price of each share, making the shares more affordable, accessible and attractive. This will encourage greater participation by investors and provide greater trading flexibility and liquidity.

The share split is subject to the receipt of a listing and quotation notice from SGX, as well as approval from shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at a general meeting to be convened by the company.