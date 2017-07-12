Singapore-listed Yuuzoo's sixth CFO in three years resigns, effective immediately

SINGAPORE - Yuuzoo said on Wednesday (July 12) its chief financial officer and head of East Asian operations, Mr Raul Ikonen, was resigning immediately.

The 47-year-old is moving back to Finland for personal reasons, the firm said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

Mr Ikonen had been in the role for just over four months, starting March 1, and is the latest in a series of short-lived CFOs at the company.

Yuuzoo's previous CFO, Mr Lim Aik Bin, had left the firm in February this year after just six months, over what the firm said was non-compliance with his employment agreement.

The CFO before that, Mr Michael Parker, left in August last year after 14 months in the role, as the management felt he had "operational and territorial limitations for the charge of Yuuzoo's growth and expansion aspirations".

Before Mr Parker was interim CFO Olivier Richard, who left in May 2015 after four months in the role to pursue other interests.

He had replaced Ms Linda Hoglund, who was CFO for less than two months before leaving, also to pursue other personal commitments.

And she, in turn, had joined Yuuzoo after the previous CFO, Mr Billy Ho, had quit in December 2014 after less than four months on the job, also to pursue other commitments.

Yuuzoo was listed, via a reverse takeover, in Sept 2014.

In May, the firm's chief financial controller Thai Youn Fatt also made an abrupt exit over a breach of his employment contract, and the firm later made a police report against him.

Yuuzoo's former chief executive officer, Mr James Matthew Somasundram, left in November 2016 for health reasons, after about a year on the job. It has not appointed a new CEO since.