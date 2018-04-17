SIA, SilkAir to codeshare with Fiji Airways

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA), its wholly-owned subsidiary SilkAir and Fiji Airways have signed a codeshare agreement that will provide more convenient connections for passengers travelling to Fiji from 10 destinations in Asia and Europe through Singapore, the airlines announced jointly on Tuesday (April 17).

Under the agreement, SIA and SilkAir customers can access Fiji Airways' non-stop flights between Singapore and Nadi, one of Fiji's largest towns, including the airline's third weekly seasonal service that was launched last on April 4. Customers can also travel on codeshare flights between Nadi and three other destinations in the country- the capital Suva, Labasa, and Savusavu.

In turn, Fiji Airways customers will be able to access SIA and SilkAir-operated flights to destinations in China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Mr Tan Kai Ping, SIA's senior vice president for marketing planning said: "We are delighted with the new agreement with Fiji Airways, which will add the beautiful destination of Fiji to the Singapore Airlines and SilkAir codeshare network. This is another example of how we are continuously looking to expand our reach to provide our customers more travel options."

The new codeshare flights are subject to regulatory approvals. Tickets will be progressively made available for sale through the various booking channels following the approvals.