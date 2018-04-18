shopper360's Samuel Chan quits amid probe into alleged misconduct

SINGAPORE - shopper360's executive officer Samuel Chan has voluntarily resigned from his post amid an internal investigation of alleged misconduct, the company said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday night (April 17) after the Singapore market closed.

shopper360, a Malaysia-based provider of shopper marketing services, added that the firm will search for a suitable replacement and announce the appointment in due course. In the interim, executive chairman and group managing director, Chew Sue Ann will assume the roles and responsibilities of Mr Chan.

Mr Chan was appointed to his designation as regional director at Pos Ad Sdn Bhd, ShopperPlus Sdn Bhd, ShopperPlus Myanmar Co and Gazelle Activation Sdn Bhd on Oct 20, 2014. Among other things, he was responsible for the management and development of these subsidiaries, as well as the group's expansion into Singapore and Myanmar.

Mr Chan has 250,000 ordinary shares in shopper360.

The counter last traded at 21 Singapore cents apiece on Tuesday, unchanged from the previous day's close.