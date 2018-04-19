Shopper360 exec officer quits amid internal investigation

The executive officer of online marketing services provider shopper360 has quit amid an internal investigation into alleged misconduct.

The Malaysian-based firm said in a Singapore Exchange filing yesterday that it is seeking a replacement for Mr Samuel Chan.

Meanwhile, executive chairman and group managing director Chew Sue Ann is taking on his roles.

Mr Chan was appointed regional director of some shopper360 units in October 2014 and oversaw the group's expansion into Singapore and Myanmar.

He has 250,000 ordinary shares in shopper360.

First-half net profit rose 31 per cent to RM4.61 million (S$1.5 million) as non-controlling interests and earnings from continuing operations fell.

Revenue was up 6 per cent to RM68.8 million for the six months to Nov 30, partly due to higher contributions from its in-store advertising and field-force management segments.

Shopper360, which has a market cap of $24 million, said it was "cautiously optimistic" about its performance for the full year.